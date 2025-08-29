Plez Lawrence’s 3 TDs help Indiana State earn first win of the season over McKendree

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (AP) — Plez Lawrence had three total touchdowns, including a 75-yard touchdown catch in the third quarter, for Indiana State University in a 41-24 win over DII McKendree University in the season opener for both teams on Thursday night.

Lawrence rushed for a 17-yard touchdown and a 4-yard score in the second half for the Sycamores. Lawrence had 92 yards receiving and 133 on the ground. It was the fourth game of his career with over 100 yards rushing and his 75-yard score was the longest touchdown catch of his Sycamore career. Running back Nick Osho scored on a 4-yard touchdown grab to extend the Cyclones’ lead to 27-12.

Elijah Owens, who was a Jerry Rice Award finalist for the best freshman in the FCS last season, threw his first touchdown pass of the season to Bryan Domino to give Indiana State a 10-3 lead. Owens went 20 of 28 for 254 yards.

McKendree had a shaky start offensively, having an interception within the first two minutes of the game and a fumble in the first quarter. With less than two minutes to play in the first half, Eddie Clark ran the ball in 2 yards to find the endzone for the Bearcats. An errant snap to Indiana State punter Harry Traum went over his head and into the endzone, resulting in a safety, to make it 13-12 heading into halftime.

Ty Michael threw two touchdown passes in the fourth quarter to bring the deficit to 34-24 for McKendree. He came in relief of his younger brother, starter Colt Michael, in the second half, who threw two interceptions.

