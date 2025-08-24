Chris Mosley has career game with 180 yards rushing and North Carolina Central tops Southern 31-14

ATLANTA (AP) — Chris Mosley ran for a career-high 180 yards, the North Carolina Central defense did not allow a point in the second half, and the Eagles defeated Southern 31-14 on Saturday night in the season-opening MEAC/SWAC Challenge Kickoff.

Mosley, a senior who had never had more than 10 carries in a game, had 17 carries and his 180 yards included a 49-yard touchdown run that helped North Carolina Central of the MEAC take a 17-14 halftime lead.

In the third quarter, the Eagles cashed in on a shanked punt and drove 34 yards culminating in a short Walker Harris touchdown pass to Kyle Morgan for a 24-14 lead. Later in the quarter, Aleni Mageo’s 6-yard touchdown run made it 31-14.

The Jaguars had one last opportunity to score but Thomas Johnson forced and recovered a fumble by Jaguars quarterback Cam’Ron McCoy inside the red zone.

Harris completed 22 of 27 passes for 189 yards with the touchdown.

Trey Holly led the Jaguars of the SWAC with 119 yards rushing on 10 carries. He had an 80-yard touchdown run that gave Southern a 14-10 lead in the second quarter.

The Eagles had 409 yards of offense, with 234 yards coming on their first three drives.

The Jaguars ran only 19 plays in the first half and held the ball for 7:55 but Holly’s long touchdown and a 69-yard touchdown run by McCoy made it a three-point game at halftime.

