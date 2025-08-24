UC Davis-Mercer game declared a no contest after long weather delay

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — The FCS Kickoff game between UC Davis and Mercer was declared a no contest after a weather delay of about 1 1/2 hours Saturday night.

UC Davis, ranked No. 7 in the FCS coaches poll, had a 23-17 lead over No. 11 Mercer when play was stopped with about 7 1/2 minutes left.

“Tonight’s 11th Annual FCS Kickoff has been declared a `No Contest’ due to rain and intermittent lightning that has continued to move through central Alabama,” Mercer said on social media. All statistics from tonight’s game have been voided.”

UC Davis posted: “Mother Nature wins the day as tonight’s game in Montgomery has been called a no contest.”

