QB Beau Brungard rushes for 145 yards, 2 TDs to lead Youngstown State past Mercyhurst 24-15

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (AP) — Beau Brungard threw for 114 yards and rushed for 145 more, including two touchdowns, and Youngstown State opened its season with a 24-15 win over Mercyhurst on Thursday night.

It was the fourth time in Brungard’s career passing for 100 yards and rushing for 100 more in the same game.

Brungard completed 10 of 16 passes in the first half for 97 yards and he also carried it 15 times for 98 yards and two touchdowns. Jaden Gilbert also had a rushing touchdown as Youngstown State led 21-7 at the break.

The Youngstown State defense forced four turnovers, the last an interception with 2:17 remaining in the fourth quarter by Dathan Hickey to seal it. Justin Wimpye intercepted a pass in the opening minute of the second half. Then Ebony Curry Jr. had a strip sack later in the third that Mike Wells, who had a sack earlier on the drive, recovered.

Brendon Kilpatrick, the 2024 FCS punter of the year, had three kicks for 158 yards — for a 52.7 average. Last year on 40 punts, Kilpatrick averaged a school-record 46 yards per kick.

Youngstown State, which led the FCS in time of possession each of the past two seasons, held the ball for 34 minutes, 14 seconds. Last year, the Penguins averaged 36:11 and in 2023, had 35:06.

Adam Urena was 32 of 48 for 311 yards with two touchdowns and two interceptions for Mercyhurst.

Mercyhurst was 4-7 in its first year as an FCS program in 2024.

