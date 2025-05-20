French star Janelle Salaun prepares for WNBA debut with expansion Golden State Valkyries

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — Janelle Salaun finished up her individual shooting drills after practice with the Golden State Valkyries on Monday and proclaimed herself more than ready to make her WNBA debut.

She hopes that will be Wednesday night against the Washington Mystics in front of the the boisterous Bay Area fans.

Even with a late start from playing overseas and learning curve moving from the EuroLeague and adjustments that come with moving across the world to play professionally, the 23-year-old forward realizes she has landed in the right spot with supportive international teammates on an expansion team in basketball-loving Northern California.

The transition has been a bit daunting since she arrived Thursday but each day Salaun makes strides in feeling more familiar with everything on and off the court — and she said there are no comforts she needs at her home because “I’m really 100% … it’s really basketball, basketball that helps me be more comfortable. I’m here for this.”

“I need to adjust quickly and that’s the most challenging part for me but we are Day 2 and I feel much better,” she said. “People are great here and helped me a lot. Everybody is trying to give me the rhythm and and I’m really grateful for that. I appreciate everyone here — coaches, players, everyone is trying to help me.”

A silver medalist with France at the Paris Olympics last summer, Salaun is fresh off leading Beretta Famila Schio to the Italian League title and Finals MVP honors.

There are plenty of similarities in Golden State’s style of play.

“Physically, we run a lot. I love that actually,” she said. “I think this is the part of my game that will translate the most, the physicality, and I feel it. … Little things really, but it’s still basketball. I’m still playing with great players, so not much differences but more like things that look alike.”

Valkyries teammate Carla Leite played alongside Salaun on the French national team and will do her best to assist getting Salaun acclimated in the coming weeks and months.

“She’s a great shooter, she runs and she’s very tall,” Leite said. “I think it’s difficult to arrive late so I need to help her, on defense and offense.

And Salaun is beginning to learn the plays and various sets ahead of the team’s second game Wednesday at Chase Center, where the Valkyries sold out their long-anticipated opener on Friday.

The coaches arrived early at the Oakland training facility Monday to work with Salaun.

“She’s picking things up really fast,” coach Natalie Nakase said. “But we were sending her stuff when she played overseas, we were sending her film, we were doing Zoom sessions. We’re preparing her.”

Part of that also will be monitoring her court time early on to avoid overuse considering Salaun has been playing.

Each activity she does is carefully thought out to keep her fresh and healthy.

“I don’t know if it’s a curse that she just came from a championship series, so she’s already in shape,” Nakase said. “We’ve talked about does she need a break? We’re going to monitor that over the next month to make sure, which we are. Our medical team is doing a great job giving the amount of minutes that she can scrimmage and for every drill they tell me exactly how many minutes she needs to go.”

All of that care and attention to detail means so much to Salaun.

“Everyone is trying their best to get me comfortable,” she said. “It’s actually great.”

