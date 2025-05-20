Phoenix hosts Los Angeles following Stevens’ 21-point performance

Los Angeles Sparks (1-1, 1-1 Western Conference) at Phoenix Mercury (1-0, 1-0 Western Conference)

Phoenix; Wednesday, 10 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Los Angeles Sparks visits the Phoenix Mercury after Azura Stevens scored 21 points in the Sparks’ 89-75 loss to the Minnesota Lynx.

Phoenix went 10-10 in Western Conference games and 10-10 at home during the 2024-25 season. The Mercury averaged 13.9 points off of turnovers, 9.2 second-chance points and 14.0 bench points last season.

Los Angeles went 8-32 overall last season while going 5-15 in Western Conference games. The Sparks averaged 78.4 points per game last season, 15.0 on free throws and 21.6 from deep.

INJURIES: Mercury: Kahleah Copper: out (knee), Natasha Mack: out (back).

Sparks: Cameron Brink: out (knee), Rae Burrell: out (leg).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press