Washington visits Golden State following Sykes’ 27-point game

Washington Mystics (2-0, 2-0 Eastern Conference) at Golden State Valkyries (0-1, 0-1 Western Conference)

San Francisco; Wednesday, 10 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Washington Mystics visits the Golden State Valkyries after Brittney Sykes scored 27 points in the Mystics’ 90-85 victory against the Connecticut Sun.

Golden State hits the court for the second game in franchise history. The Valkyries fell to the Los Angeles Sparks 84-67 in their first WNBA game.

Washington finished 14-26 overall a season ago while going 9-11 on the road. The Mystics averaged 79.3 points per game while allowing opponents to score 82.3 last season.

INJURIES: Valkyries: None listed.

Mystics: Georgia Amoore: out for season (acl), Aaliyah Edwards: out (back).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press