Angels bring 1-0 series lead over Astros into game 2

Houston Astros (85-75, second in the AL West) vs. Los Angeles Angels (72-88, fifth in the AL West)

Anaheim, California; Saturday, 9:38 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Astros: A.J. Blubaugh (3-1, 1.93 ERA, 0.82 WHIP, 33 strikeouts); Angels: Caden Dana (0-3, 6.39 ERA, 1.66 WHIP, 28 strikeouts)

BOTTOM LINE: The Los Angeles Angels lead 1-0 in a three-game series with the Houston Astros.

Los Angeles has a 72-88 record overall and a 39-40 record at home. The Angels have a 44-14 record in games when they scored five or more runs.

Houston is 39-40 in road games and 85-75 overall. The Astros have the sixth-ranked team batting average in the AL at .250.

Saturday’s game is the 12th time these teams match up this season. The Astros are up 6-5 in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Taylor Ward has 31 doubles, two triples and 36 home runs while hitting .227 for the Angels. Mike Trout is 7 for 36 with a double and four home runs over the last 10 games.

Jose Altuve has 24 doubles, a triple and 26 home runs while hitting .264 for the Astros. Jeremy Pena is 12 for 37 with three doubles and two home runs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Angels: 3-7, .198 batting average, 5.51 ERA, outscored by 24 runs

Astros: 4-6, .209 batting average, 4.55 ERA, outscored by eight runs

INJURIES: Angels: Yusei Kikuchi: day-to-day (forearm), Robert Stephenson: 15-Day IL (elbow), Jose Soriano: 15-Day IL (ribs), Zach Neto: 10-Day IL (hand), Reid Detmers: 60-Day IL (elbow), Travis d’Arnaud: 7-Day IL (head), Andrew Chafin: 15-Day IL (tricep), Jorge Soler: 60-Day IL (back), Victor Mederos: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Carson Fulmer: 60-Day IL (elbow), Gustavo Campero: 60-Day IL (ankle), Tyler Anderson: 15-Day IL (oblique), Hunter Strickland: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Ben Joyce: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Anthony Rendon: 60-Day IL (hip)

Astros: Jake Meyers: day-to-day (calf), Jeremy Pena: day-to-day (oblique), Kaleb Ort: 60-Day IL (elbow), Yordan Alvarez: 10-Day IL (ankle), Lance McCullers: 15-Day IL (hand), Luis Garcia: 60-Day IL (elbow), Spencer Arrighetti: 15-Day IL (elbow), John Rooney: 60-Day IL (concussion / nasal), Brendan Rodgers: 60-Day IL (oblique), Pedro Leon: 60-Day IL (knee), Brandon Walter: 60-Day IL (elbow), Bennett Sousa: 15-Day IL (elbow), Josh Hader: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Zach Dezenzo: 60-Day IL (hand), Ronel Blanco: 60-Day IL (elbow), Hayden Wesneski: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press