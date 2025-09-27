Dodgers take 3-game road win streak into matchup with the Mariners

Los Angeles Dodgers (91-69, first in the NL West) vs. Seattle Mariners (90-70, first in the AL West)

Seattle; Saturday, 9:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Dodgers: Tyler Glasnow (4-3, 3.30 ERA, 1.09 WHIP, 103 strikeouts); Mariners: Logan Gilbert (6-6, 3.43 ERA, 1.03 WHIP, 168 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Mariners -121, Dodgers +101; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Los Angeles Dodgers hit the road against the Seattle Mariners aiming to prolong a three-game road winning streak.

Seattle is 51-28 at home and 90-70 overall. The Mariners have the fourth-ranked team slugging percentage in the AL at .422.

Los Angeles is 39-40 on the road and 91-69 overall. The Dodgers have a 51-22 record in games when they hit two or more home runs.

The teams play Saturday for the second time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Julio Rodriguez has 31 doubles, four triples, 32 home runs and 95 RBIs while hitting .267 for the Mariners. Josh Naylor is 16 for 36 with four doubles and a home run over the last 10 games.

Freddie Freeman has 39 doubles, two triples, 23 home runs and 88 RBIs for the Dodgers. Shohei Ohtani is 10 for 40 with two doubles, a triple and five home runs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mariners: 8-2, .268 batting average, 2.93 ERA, outscored opponents by 28 runs

Dodgers: 7-3, .236 batting average, 3.06 ERA, outscored opponents by 15 runs

INJURIES: Mariners: Josh Naylor: day-to-day (groin), Bryan Woo: day-to-day (pectoral), Jackson Kowar: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Trent Thornton: 60-Day IL (achilles), Logan Evans: 15-Day IL (elbow), Gregory Santos: 60-Day IL (knee), Ryan Bliss: 60-Day IL (biceps)

Dodgers: Kirby Yates: 15-Day IL (hamstring), Michael Kopech: 15-Day IL (knee), Will Smith: 10-Day IL (hand), Brock Stewart: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Tony Gonsolin: 60-Day IL (elbow), Evan Phillips: 60-Day IL (forearm), Kyle Hurt: 60-Day IL (elbow), Michael Grove: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Brusdar Graterol: 60-Day IL (shoulder), River Ryan: 60-Day IL (elbow), Gavin Stone: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press