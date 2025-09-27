Rockies face the Giants looking to break road losing streak

Colorado Rockies (43-117, fifth in the NL West) vs. San Francisco Giants (79-81, fourth in the NL West)

San Francisco; Saturday, 4:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Rockies: Kyle Freeland (5-16, 5.00 ERA, 1.45 WHIP, 120 strikeouts); Giants: Justin Verlander (3-11, 3.88 ERA, 1.38 WHIP, 130 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Giants -240, Rockies +195; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Colorado Rockies will attempt to end their six-game road slide in a matchup against the San Francisco Giants.

San Francisco has gone 40-39 at home and 79-81 overall. The Giants have a 49-17 record in games when they scored five or more runs.

Colorado has a 43-117 record overall and an 18-61 record on the road. The Rockies are 30-55 in games when they record at least eight hits.

Saturday’s game is the 12th meeting between these teams this season. The Giants are ahead 9-2 in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Willy Adames has 22 doubles, two triples, 29 home runs and 86 RBIs while hitting .226 for the Giants. Heliot Ramos is 10 for 45 with a double and four home runs over the last 10 games.

Hunter Goodman leads the Rockies with 30 home runs while slugging .514. Mickey Moniak is 14 for 39 with five home runs and 11 RBIs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Giants: 4-6, .213 batting average, 4.09 ERA, outscored opponents by one run

Rockies: 2-8, .225 batting average, 5.65 ERA, outscored by 22 runs

INJURIES: Giants: Dominic Smith: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Randy Rodriguez: 60-Day IL (elbow), Carson Whisenhunt: 15-Day IL (back), Landen Roupp: 15-Day IL (knee), Erik Miller: 60-Day IL (elbow), Tom Murphy: 60-Day IL (back)

Rockies: Roansy Contreras: 15-Day IL (hand), Tyler Freeman: day-to-day (back), Chase Dollander: 15-Day IL (knee), Dugan Darnell: 60-Day IL (hip), Thairo Estrada: 60-Day IL (hamstring), Seth Halvorsen: 15-Day IL (elbow), Kris Bryant: 60-Day IL (lumbar), Jeff Criswell: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press