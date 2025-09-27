Kiké Hernández hits 2-run HR, Dalton Rushing has 2 hits and a key RBI as Dodgers beat Mariners 3-2 View Photo

SEATTLE (AP) — Kiké Hernández hit a two-run home run, Dalton Rushing had two hits and a key RBI, and the Los Angeles Dodgers beat the Seattle Mariners 3-2 on Friday night.

Justin Wrobleski, the second of seven Dodgers pitchers in a bullpen game, got the win. Wrobleski (5-5) gave up three hits and struck out three in two innings. Tanner Scott got the last three outs, pitching out of a bases-loaded jam, for his 23rd save.

Los Angeles, which clinched its 12th NL West title in 13 years on Thursday, won its third straight.

The American League West champion Mariners had won seven straight overall and 17 of their last 18. Seattle also snapped an 11-game home winning streak.

Rushing singled to open the third inning and Hernández lined a 3-1 pitch off Mariners starter George Kirby over the left-field wall for his 10th homer to give the Dodgers a 2-1 lead.

Michael Conforto walked to start the sixth, and Teoscar Hernández singled. Two outs later, Rushing singled to center to drive in Conforto for a two-run lead.

Dominic Canzone’s RBI single in the eighth pulled the Mariners within one.

Emmet Sheehan started and gave up a run and a hit in the first inning, with the run scoring on a fielding error by Conforto. Sheehan was followed by Wrobleski, Will Klein, Anthony Banda, Roki Sasaki, Blake Treinen and Scott.

Kirby (10-8) gave up two runs and three hits in five innings, striking out 10.

The Mariners’ AL MVP contender Cal Raleigh went 2 for 5 with a single and double and three strikeouts while NL MVP favorite Shohei Ohtani was 0 for 3 with a walk for the Dodgers.

Key moment

Scott gave up a two-out double to Raleigh in the bottom of the ninth, then intentionally walked Julio Rodríguez and hit Mitch Garver to load the bases, but he struck out Eugenio Suárez to end the game.

Key stat

Josh Naylor’s steal of second in the third inning was his 30th stolen base of the year. He joined Jeff Bagwell (1997, ’99) and Paul Goldschmidt (2016) as the only first basemen with 20 homers and 30 steals in a season.

Up next

Dodgers RHP Tyler Glasnow (4-3, 3.30 ERA) goes against Mariners RHP Logan Gilbert (6-6, 3.43) on Saturday.

___

