Pete Crow-Armstrong reaches 30-30-30 as Cubs pound Cardinals 12-1 to close in on top NL wild card

Pete Crow-Armstrong reaches 30-30-30 as Cubs pound Cardinals 12-1 to close in on top NL wild card View Photo

CHICAGO (AP) — Pete Crow-Armstrong hit a two-run shot to become the first Cubs player with 30 homers, 30 doubles and 30 stolen bases in a season, Seiya Suzuki iced the game with a grand slam and Chicago pounded the St. Cardinals 12-1 on Friday to close in on the top National League wild card.

Michael Busch hit his team-leading 32nd homer and had two RBIs as the playoff-bound Cubs won for just the second time in eight games and trimmed their magic number to one for securing home-field advantage in their opening-round playoff series against San Diego. Game 1 of that series is Tuesday.

Suzuki’s second career grand slam, capping Chicago’s seven-run seventh, made him the third Cub with 30 homers this season. Nico Hoerner also went deep.

Colin Rea (11-7) allowed two hits in 5 2/3 scoreless innings, striking out seven. Four relievers followed to complete a five-hitter.

The 23-year-old Crow-Armstrong joined Sammy Sosa as the second Cub to hit 30 homers and steal 30 bases. He casually tossed his bat after hitting a high curveball from Miles Mikolas (8-11) 396 feet into the right-center bleachers to give Chicago a 3-0 lead in the fourth.

Hoerner hit a solo shot in the first off Mikolas, who allowed four runs on four hits in five innings.

The Cubs reinstated slugger Kyle Tucker from the injured list (left calf). He batted fourth as the designated hitter, and singled and walked in five plate appearances.

Key moment

Chris Roycroft hit Crow-Armstrong with a pitch above the knee after giving up Suzuki’s grand slam. Crow-Armstrong fell, but walked off the impact.

Key stat

Crow-Armstrong’s homer was only his second in 29 games and third in 55. He has 35 steals and 37 doubles.

Up next

Cardinals RHP Michael McGreevy (8-3, 4.35 ERA) faces Cubs RHP Jameson Taillon (10-7, 3.78) on Saturday.

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb

By MATT CARLSON

Associated Press