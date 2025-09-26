Angels take on the Astros in first of 3-game series

Houston Astros (85-74, second in the AL West) vs. Los Angeles Angels (71-88, fifth in the AL West)

Anaheim, California; Friday, 9:38 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Astros: Jason Alexander (4-2, 4.83 ERA, 1.39 WHIP, 61 strikeouts); Angels: Kyle Hendricks (8-10, 4.79 ERA, 1.28 WHIP, 106 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Astros -150, Angels +125; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Los Angeles Angels host the Houston Astros on Friday to open a three-game series.

Los Angeles is 38-40 in home games and 71-88 overall. The Angels are 44-14 in games when they scored at least five runs.

Houston has gone 39-39 in road games and 85-74 overall. The Astros have a 53-7 record in games when they scored at least five runs.

Friday’s game is the 11th meeting between these teams this season. The Astros have a 6-4 advantage in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Nolan Schanuel has 23 doubles, a triple, 12 home runs and 53 RBIs for the Angels. Taylor Ward is 11 for 39 with six home runs over the last 10 games.

Yainer Diaz has 23 doubles, a triple and 19 home runs for the Astros. Jeremy Pena is 13 for 42 with four doubles and two home runs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Angels: 2-8, .184 batting average, 6.54 ERA, outscored by 34 runs

Astros: 4-6, .218 batting average, 4.97 ERA, outscored by 12 runs

INJURIES: Angels: Yusei Kikuchi: day-to-day (forearm), Robert Stephenson: 15-Day IL (elbow), Jose Soriano: 15-Day IL (ribs), Zach Neto: 10-Day IL (hand), Reid Detmers: 60-Day IL (elbow), Travis d’Arnaud: 7-Day IL (head), Andrew Chafin: 15-Day IL (tricep), Jorge Soler: 60-Day IL (back), Victor Mederos: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Carson Fulmer: 60-Day IL (elbow), Gustavo Campero: 60-Day IL (ankle), Tyler Anderson: 15-Day IL (oblique), Hunter Strickland: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Ben Joyce: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Anthony Rendon: 60-Day IL (hip)

Astros: Jeremy Pena: day-to-day (oblique), Kaleb Ort: 60-Day IL (elbow), Yordan Alvarez: 10-Day IL (ankle), Lance McCullers: 15-Day IL (hand), Luis Garcia: 60-Day IL (elbow), Spencer Arrighetti: 15-Day IL (elbow), John Rooney: 60-Day IL (concussion / nasal), Brendan Rodgers: 60-Day IL (oblique), Pedro Leon: 60-Day IL (knee), Brandon Walter: 60-Day IL (elbow), Bennett Sousa: 15-Day IL (elbow), Josh Hader: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Zach Dezenzo: 60-Day IL (hand), Ronel Blanco: 60-Day IL (elbow), Hayden Wesneski: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press