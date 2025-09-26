Padres host the Diamondbacks to start 3-game series

Arizona Diamondbacks (80-79, third in the NL West) vs. San Diego Padres (87-72, second in the NL West)

San Diego; Friday, 9:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Diamondbacks: Zac Gallen (13-14, 4.70 ERA, 1.24 WHIP, 172 strikeouts); Padres: Yu Darvish (4-5, 5.51 ERA, 1.15 WHIP, 64 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Padres -147, Diamondbacks +122; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The San Diego Padres start a three-game series at home against the Arizona Diamondbacks on Friday.

San Diego is 49-29 in home games and 87-72 overall. Padres hitters have a collective .320 on-base percentage, the seventh-ranked percentage in the NL.

Arizona is 80-79 overall and 37-41 in road games. The Diamondbacks have a 39-15 record in games when they did not give up a home run.

The teams match up Friday for the 11th time this season. The season series is tied 5-5.

TOP PERFORMERS: Luis Arraez has a .288 batting average to lead the Padres, and has 29 doubles, four triples and eight home runs. Jackson Merrill is 14 for 43 with five home runs and seven RBIs over the past 10 games.

Corbin Carroll leads the Diamondbacks with 80 extra base hits (32 doubles, 17 triples and 31 home runs). James McCann is 6 for 25 with two doubles, two home runs and eight RBIs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Padres: 6-4, .262 batting average, 3.94 ERA, outscored opponents by six runs

Diamondbacks: 6-4, .269 batting average, 3.64 ERA, even run differential

INJURIES: Padres: Ramon Laureano: day-to-day (finger), Nestor Cortes: 15-Day IL (elbow), Jason Adam: 15-Day IL (quadricep), Jhony Brito: 60-Day IL (forearm), Joe Musgrove: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Diamondbacks: Tyler Locklear: 10-Day IL (elbow), Pavin Smith: 60-Day IL (quadricep), Lourdes Gurriel Jr.: 10-Day IL (acl), Kevin Ginkel: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Tommy Henry: 60-Day IL (elbow), Christian Montes De Oca: 60-Day IL (elbow), Justin Martinez: 60-Day IL (elbow), Cristian Mena: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Corbin Burnes: 60-Day IL (elbow), A.J. Puk: 60-Day IL (elbow), Blake Walston: 60-Day IL (elbow)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press