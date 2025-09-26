Athletics take on the Royals after Langeliers’ 4-hit game

Kansas City Royals (80-79, third in the AL Central) vs. Athletics (75-84, fourth in the AL West)

West Sacramento, California; Friday, 10:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Royals: Noah Cameron (0-0); Athletics: TBD

BOTTOM LINE: The Athletics play the Kansas City Royals after Shea Langeliers had four hits against the Astros on Thursday.

The Athletics have a 75-84 record overall and a 35-43 record in home games. The Athletics have a 66-14 record in games when they have more hits than their opponents.

Kansas City has a 37-41 record on the road and an 80-79 record overall. The Royals are 41-17 in games when they did not allow a home run.

Friday’s game is the fourth time these teams square off this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Brent Rooker has 40 doubles, three triples and 30 home runs while hitting .263 for the Athletics. Nick Kurtz is 9 for 36 with two doubles and four home runs over the past 10 games.

Vinnie Pasquantino leads the Royals with 32 home runs while slugging .479. Bobby Witt Jr. is 16 for 45 with five doubles, a triple, two home runs and seven RBIs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Athletics: 6-4, .234 batting average, 3.58 ERA, outscored by three runs

Royals: 6-4, .299 batting average, 4.04 ERA, outscored opponents by 25 runs

INJURIES: Athletics: Sean Newcomb: 15-Day IL (elbow), Zack Gelof: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Ben Bowden: 60-Day IL (lat), Joey Estes: 15-Day IL (back), Jacob Lopez: 15-Day IL (flexor), Jack Perkins: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Austin Wynns: 60-Day IL (abdomen), Denzel Clarke: 10-Day IL (abductor), Grant Holman: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Gunnar Hoglund: 60-Day IL (hip), Jose Leclerc: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Luis Medina: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Royals: Lucas Erceg: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Ryan Bergert: 15-Day IL (elbow), Kyle Isbel: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Seth Lugo: 15-Day IL (back), Bailey Falter: 15-Day IL (biceps), Hunter Harvey: 15-Day IL (abductor), Kris Bubic: 60-Day IL (rotator cuff), Alec Marsh: 60-Day IL (shoulder), James McArthur: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press