Dodgers visit the Mariners to open 3-game series

Los Angeles Dodgers (90-69, first in the NL West) vs. Seattle Mariners (90-69, first in the AL West)

Seattle; Friday, 9:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Dodgers: Emmet Sheehan (6-3, 2.86 ERA, 0.97 WHIP, 86 strikeouts); Mariners: George Kirby (10-7, 4.24 ERA, 1.21 WHIP, 127 strikeouts)

BOTTOM LINE: The Seattle Mariners host the Los Angeles Dodgers on Friday to start a three-game series.

Seattle is 51-27 at home and 90-69 overall. The Mariners have the ninth-ranked team batting average in the AL at .245.

Los Angeles is 90-69 overall and 38-40 in road games. The Dodgers have the third-ranked team on-base percentage in the NL at .328.

Friday’s game is the first meeting between these teams this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Cal Raleigh leads the Mariners with 60 home runs while slugging .594. Josh Naylor is 17 for 38 with four doubles, a home run and 10 RBIs over the last 10 games.

Shohei Ohtani has 24 doubles, nine triples and 54 home runs for the Dodgers. Andy Pages is 12 for 36 with four doubles, three home runs and five RBIs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mariners: 9-1, .289 batting average, 2.83 ERA, outscored opponents by 38 runs

Dodgers: 6-4, .243 batting average, 3.42 ERA, outscored opponents by 13 runs

INJURIES: Mariners: Bryan Woo: day-to-day (pectoral), Jackson Kowar: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Trent Thornton: 60-Day IL (achilles), Logan Evans: 15-Day IL (elbow), Gregory Santos: 60-Day IL (knee), Ryan Bliss: 60-Day IL (biceps)

Dodgers: Kirby Yates: 15-Day IL (hamstring), Michael Kopech: 15-Day IL (knee), Will Smith: 10-Day IL (hand), Brock Stewart: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Tony Gonsolin: 60-Day IL (elbow), Evan Phillips: 60-Day IL (forearm), Kyle Hurt: 60-Day IL (elbow), Michael Grove: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Brusdar Graterol: 60-Day IL (shoulder), River Ryan: 60-Day IL (elbow), Gavin Stone: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press