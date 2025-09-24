Cardinals take on the Giants after Donovan’s 4-hit game

St. Louis Cardinals (78-80, fourth in the NL Central) vs. San Francisco Giants (77-81, fourth in the NL West)

San Francisco; Wednesday, 9:45 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Cardinals: Sonny Gray (14-8, 4.33 ERA, 1.23 WHIP, 194 strikeouts); Giants: JT Brubaker (0-0, 3.65 ERA, 1.22 WHIP, 18 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Giants -128, Cardinals +108; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The St. Louis Cardinals play the San Francisco Giants after Brendan Donovan’s four-hit game on Tuesday.

San Francisco has a 77-81 record overall and a 38-39 record in home games. The Giants rank seventh in the NL with 167 total home runs, averaging 1.1 per game.

St. Louis has a 34-43 record on the road and a 78-80 record overall. Cardinals pitchers have a collective 4.24 ERA, which ranks 10th in the NL.

The matchup Wednesday is the sixth time these teams meet this season. The Cardinals have a 4-1 advantage in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Rafael Devers leads the Giants with 64 extra base hits (31 doubles and 33 home runs). Heliot Ramos is 8 for 40 with a double, three home runs and five RBIs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Giants: 2-8, .183 batting average, 5.17 ERA, outscored by 18 runs

Cardinals: 6-4, .270 batting average, 3.95 ERA, outscored opponents by five runs

INJURIES: Giants: Dominic Smith: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Randy Rodriguez: 60-Day IL (elbow), Carson Whisenhunt: 15-Day IL (back), Landen Roupp: 15-Day IL (knee), Erik Miller: 60-Day IL (elbow), Tom Murphy: 60-Day IL (back)

Cardinals: Willson Contreras: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Masyn Winn: 10-Day IL (meniscus), Zack Thompson: 60-Day IL (lat)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press