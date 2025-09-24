Witt, Frazier and Perez power Royals to an 8-4 win over the Angels

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Bobby Witt Jr. and Adam Frazier each drove in two runs, Salvador Perez moved into second place on Kansas City’s career RBI list and the Royals beat the Los Angeles Angels 8-4 on Tuesday night, shortly after being eliminated from postseason contention.

The Royals (79-78) were knocked out of the race for an AL wild card with five games remaining in their regular season. Kansas City, which reached the playoffs last season, has failed to qualify for the postseason in nine of the last 10 seasons.

Perez singled to center in the first inning to score Witt. It was the 35-year-old catcher’s 97th RBI of the season and 1,013th of his career, moving him past Hal McRae. The Royals’ all-time RBI leader is George Brett with 1,596.

Maikel Garcia went 3 for 4 with two doubles. It was Garcia’s second career game with three hits and three runs scored, and his 11th three-hit game of the season.

Royals starter Cole Ragans (3-3) allowed two runs on three hits and struck out 10 over five innings in his second start since returning from the injured list with a left rotator cuff strain.

Bryce Teodosio hit his first career homer for the Angels in the fifth inning, in his 45th MLB game this season. Taylor Ward added his 35th homer, a career high, in the ninth inning for Los Angeles, which has lost 10 of its last 11 games.

Key moment

Mike Trout was honored before his first at-bat for hitting his 400th career home run against the Rockies in Colorado on Saturday.

Key stat

The Royals’ batters recorded 15 hits, and the pitchers recorded 13 strikeouts.

Up next

The Royals Stephen Kolek (5-6, 3.54 ERA) faces the Angels Yusei Kikuchi (6-11, 4.05) on Wednesday night.

___

