Athletics beat slumping Astros 5-1 as slumping Houston falls out of playoff position

WEST SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — The slumping Houston Astros fell out of playoff position, managing just three hits against Jeffrey Springs and three Athletics relievers in a 5-1 loss on Tuesday night.

Houston (84-73) has lost four straight. The Astros dropped four games behind AL West-leading Seattle and a game behind Detroit for the third and final American League wild-card spot.

Springs (11-11) worked five innings, allowing one run on three hits and two walks. Tyler Ferguson, Justin Sterner and Michael Kelly combined to pitch four innings of hitless relief. Jacob Wilson was 2 for 2 with an RBI and scored twice for the A’s.

Astros starter Cristian Javier (2-4) gave up four runs — three earned — in 4 2/3 innings.

Nick Kurtz doubled to lead off the first inning and scored when Brent Rooker reached on a two-out fielding error by Javier.

Wilson doubled and scored on a two-out single by Darell Hernaiz in the fourth.

Christian Walker hit a leadoff single in the second and later scored on a sacrifice fly by Cam Smith.

Key moment

Brett Harris led off the fifth with a double and scored when Tyler Soderstrom hit a two-out double. Jayden Murray replaced Javier, Rooker walked and Wilson followed with an RBI single that made it 4-1.

Key stat

The Astros went 0 for 3 with runners in scoring position and stranded five.

Up next

The Astros had yet to announce their starter for Wednesday against the Athletics’ Luis Severino (7-11, 4.72 ERA).

