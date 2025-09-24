Perdomo hits game-winning single in 9th to keep D-backs in NL wild card race, beating Dodgers 5-4

Perdomo hits game-winning single in 9th to keep D-backs in NL wild card race, beating Dodgers 5-4 View Photo

PHOENIX (AP) — Geraldo Perdomo hit a two-out, game-winning single in the ninth inning and the Arizona Diamondbacks recovered from an early four-run deficit to beat the Los Angeles Dodgers 5-4 on Tuesday night, keeping pace in the National League wild- card race.

The D-backs are one game behind the New York Mets for the final NL wild card, tied with the Cincinnati Reds.

Arizona trailed 4-3 entering the ninth but Perdomo ripped a two-out single to left field off Dodgers closer Tanner Scott (1-4) that scored Tim Tawa from second base for the winning run.

Jorge Barrosa tied the game earlier in the ninth with a sacrifice fly to deep left.

The Dodgers are now just 1 1/2 games ahead of the San Diego Padres for the NL West lead.

Shohei Ohtani threw a season-high scoreless innings as the Dodgers built an early 4-0 lead. Teoscar Hernández had a three-RBI night.

Arizona trailed 4-0 after 6 1/2 innings, but had a three-run rally in the seventh. Adrian Del Castillo had a pinch-hit, two-run homer that made it 4-3.

Ohtani had his third straight scoreless start, dominating with eight strikeouts. He gave up five hits, all singles. The two-way star threw a season-high 91 pitches and was 0 for 3 at the plate with a walk and run scored.

Hernández gave the Dodgers a 1-0 lead in the second with his 25th homer of the season. The right fielder added a two-run single in the sixth that made it 3-0. Ben Rotvedt hit his first homer of the season in the seventh, making it 4-0.

Arizona right-hander Brandon Pfaadt gave up three runs over six innings. Ryan Thompson (3-2) got the win with a scoreless ninth.

Key moment

Barrosa came into the game hitting just .150, but came up big with the game-tying sacrifice fly.

Key stat

This was Ohtani’s 100th career start on the mound in the big leagues.

Up next

The D-backs throw RHP Ryne Nelson (7-3, 3.34 ERA) against Dodgers LHP Blake Snell (5-4, 2.44) on Wednesday night.

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb

By DAVID BRANDT

AP Baseball Writer