Athletics host the Astros to open 3-game series

Houston Astros (84-72, second in the AL West) vs. Athletics (73-83, fourth in the AL West)

West Sacramento, California; Tuesday, 10:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Astros: Cristian Javier (2-3, 4.45 ERA, 1.24 WHIP, 30 strikeouts); Athletics: Jeffrey Springs (10-11, 4.17 ERA, 1.22 WHIP, 135 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Athletics -110, Astros -109; over/under is 10 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Athletics host the Houston Astros on Tuesday to start a three-game series.

The Athletics are 73-83 overall and 33-42 at home. The Athletics are 64-14 in games when they have more hits than their opponents.

Houston has a 38-37 record on the road and an 84-72 record overall. The Astros have gone 27-16 in games decided by one run.

The teams meet Tuesday for the 11th time this season. The Athletics are ahead 6-4 in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jacob Wilson leads the Athletics with a .315 batting average, and has 24 doubles, 13 home runs, 25 walks and 59 RBIs. Brent Rooker is 11 for 39 with three home runs and five RBIs over the last 10 games.

Jose Altuve has 23 doubles, a triple, 26 home runs and 75 RBIs for the Astros. Zach Cole Jr. is 8 for 27 with three home runs and eight RBIs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Athletics: 7-3, .239 batting average, 3.27 ERA, outscored opponents by three runs

Astros: 5-5, .229 batting average, 4.40 ERA, outscored by two runs

INJURIES: Athletics: Sean Newcomb: 15-Day IL (elbow), Zack Gelof: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Ben Bowden: 60-Day IL (lat), Joey Estes: 15-Day IL (back), Jacob Lopez: 15-Day IL (flexor), Jack Perkins: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Austin Wynns: 60-Day IL (abdomen), Denzel Clarke: 10-Day IL (abductor), Grant Holman: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Gunnar Hoglund: 60-Day IL (hip), Jose Leclerc: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Luis Medina: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Astros: Jeremy Pena: day-to-day (oblique), Kaleb Ort: 60-Day IL (elbow), Yordan Alvarez: 10-Day IL (ankle), Lance McCullers: 15-Day IL (hand), Luis Garcia: 60-Day IL (elbow), Spencer Arrighetti: 15-Day IL (elbow), John Rooney: 60-Day IL (concussion / nasal), Brendan Rodgers: 60-Day IL (oblique), Pedro Leon: 60-Day IL (knee), Brandon Walter: 60-Day IL (elbow), Bennett Sousa: 15-Day IL (elbow), Josh Hader: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Zach Dezenzo: 60-Day IL (hand), Ronel Blanco: 60-Day IL (elbow), Hayden Wesneski: 60-Day IL (elbow)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press