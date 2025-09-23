Angels open 3-game series with the Royals

Kansas City Royals (78-78, third in the AL Central) vs. Los Angeles Angels (70-86, fifth in the AL West)

Anaheim, California; Tuesday, 9:38 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Royals: Cole Ragans (2-3, 5.16 ERA, 1.26 WHIP, 80 strikeouts); Angels: Samuel Aldegheri (0-0, 10.38 ERA, 2.54 WHIP, four strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Royals -154, Angels +128; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Los Angeles Angels host the Kansas City Royals on Tuesday to start a three-game series.

Los Angeles has a 70-86 record overall and a 37-38 record at home. The Angels have a 40-15 record in games when they out-hit their opponents.

Kansas City has a 35-40 record on the road and a 78-78 record overall. The Royals have the eighth-ranked team batting average in the AL at .247.

The teams square off Tuesday for the fourth time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Taylor Ward has 31 doubles, two triples, 34 home runs and 101 RBIs for the Angels. Christian Moore is 6 for 28 with two doubles, three home runs and four RBIs over the last 10 games.

Bobby Witt Jr. has 43 doubles, six triples and 23 home runs for the Royals. Vinnie Pasquantino is 15 for 40 with six doubles and two home runs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Angels: 1-9, .191 batting average, 5.67 ERA, outscored by 30 runs

Royals: 4-6, .287 batting average, 5.17 ERA, outscored opponents by eight runs

INJURIES: Angels: Robert Stephenson: 15-Day IL (elbow), Jose Soriano: 15-Day IL (ribs), Zach Neto: 10-Day IL (hand), Reid Detmers: 60-Day IL (elbow), Travis d’Arnaud: 7-Day IL (head), Andrew Chafin: 15-Day IL (tricep), Jorge Soler: 60-Day IL (back), Victor Mederos: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Carson Fulmer: 60-Day IL (elbow), Gustavo Campero: 60-Day IL (ankle), Tyler Anderson: 15-Day IL (oblique), Hunter Strickland: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Ben Joyce: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Anthony Rendon: 60-Day IL (hip)

Royals: Lucas Erceg: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Ryan Bergert: 15-Day IL (elbow), Kyle Isbel: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Seth Lugo: 15-Day IL (back), Bailey Falter: 15-Day IL (biceps), Hunter Harvey: 15-Day IL (abductor), Kris Bubic: 60-Day IL (rotator cuff), Alec Marsh: 60-Day IL (shoulder), James McArthur: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press