Padres try to keep home win streak alive, host the Brewers

Milwaukee Brewers (95-62, first in the NL Central) vs. San Diego Padres (86-71, second in the NL West)

San Diego; Tuesday, 9:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Brewers: TBD; Padres: Randy Vasquez (5-7, 3.94 ERA, 1.36 WHIP, 74 strikeouts)

BOTTOM LINE: The San Diego Padres will try to keep their three-game home win streak alive when they face the Milwaukee Brewers.

San Diego is 86-71 overall and 48-28 in home games. The Padres have the second-ranked team ERA in the NL at 3.67.

Milwaukee has gone 44-35 in road games and 95-62 overall. Brewers hitters have a collective .406 slugging percentage to rank sixth in the NL.

The teams meet Tuesday for the fifth time this season. The Padres are ahead 3-1 in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Fernando Tatis Jr. has 27 doubles, two triples, 23 home runs and 66 RBIs for the Padres. Jackson Merrill is 13 for 42 with three doubles, four home runs and six RBIs over the last 10 games.

Sal Frelick leads the Brewers with a .292 batting average, and has 20 doubles, three triples, 12 home runs, 47 walks and 63 RBIs. Caleb Durbin is 13 for 36 with a home run and six RBIs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Padres: 6-4, .269 batting average, 4.35 ERA, outscored opponents by seven runs

Brewers: 6-4, .266 batting average, 3.36 ERA, outscored opponents by 13 runs

INJURIES: Padres: David Morgan: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Nestor Cortes: 15-Day IL (elbow), Jason Adam: 15-Day IL (quadricep), Xander Bogaerts: 10-Day IL (foot), Jhony Brito: 60-Day IL (forearm), Joe Musgrove: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Brewers: Brandon Woodruff: 15-Day IL (lat), William Contreras: day-to-day (hand), Jose Quintana: 15-Day IL (calf), Shelby Miller: 60-Day IL (elbow), Logan Henderson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Trevor Megill: 15-Day IL (flexor strain), D.L. Hall: 15-Day IL (oblique), Jordan Montgomery: 60-Day IL (elbow), Garrett Mitchell: 60-Day IL (oblique), Connor Thomas: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press