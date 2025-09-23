Dodgers visit the Diamondbacks to begin 3-game series

Los Angeles Dodgers (88-68, first in the NL West) vs. Arizona Diamondbacks (79-77, third in the NL West)

Phoenix; Tuesday, 9:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Dodgers: Shohei Ohtani (1-1, 3.29 ERA, 1.07 WHIP, 54 strikeouts); Diamondbacks: Brandon Pfaadt (13-8, 5.02 ERA, 1.34 WHIP, 138 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Dodgers -162, Diamondbacks +134; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Arizona Diamondbacks host the Los Angeles Dodgers on Tuesday to start a three-game series.

Arizona has a 79-77 record overall and a 42-36 record in home games. Diamondbacks hitters have a collective .325 on-base percentage, the seventh-best percentage in the majors.

Los Angeles is 88-68 overall and 36-39 on the road. Dodgers hitters have a collective .440 slugging percentage to rank second in the majors.

Tuesday’s game is the 11th time these teams square off this season. The season series is tied 5-5.

TOP PERFORMERS: Geraldo Perdomo has 31 doubles, five triples and 19 home runs while hitting .290 for the Diamondbacks. Gabriel Moreno is 14 for 38 with a double and two home runs over the past 10 games.

Ohtani leads the Dodgers with 85 extra base hits (24 doubles, eight triples and 53 home runs). Michael Conforto is 12 for 35 with two home runs and seven RBIs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Diamondbacks: 7-3, .284 batting average, 3.71 ERA, outscored opponents by 12 runs

Dodgers: 6-4, .274 batting average, 3.85 ERA, outscored opponents by 15 runs

INJURIES: Diamondbacks: Tyler Locklear: 10-Day IL (elbow), Pavin Smith: 60-Day IL (quadricep), Lourdes Gurriel Jr.: 10-Day IL (acl), Kevin Ginkel: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Tommy Henry: 60-Day IL (elbow), Christian Montes De Oca: 60-Day IL (elbow), Justin Martinez: 60-Day IL (elbow), Cristian Mena: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Corbin Burnes: 60-Day IL (elbow), A.J. Puk: 60-Day IL (elbow), Blake Walston: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Dodgers: Michael Kopech: 15-Day IL (knee), Will Smith: 10-Day IL (hand), Brock Stewart: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Roki Sasaki: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Tony Gonsolin: 60-Day IL (elbow), Evan Phillips: 60-Day IL (forearm), Kyle Hurt: 60-Day IL (elbow), Michael Grove: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Brusdar Graterol: 60-Day IL (shoulder), River Ryan: 60-Day IL (elbow), Gavin Stone: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press