Dodgers’ Will Smith expected to miss rest of regular season with hairline fracture in his right hand

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Dodgers catcher Will Smith is expected to miss the rest of the regular season with a hairline fracture in his right hand.

Smith, who is on the injured list and last played Sept. 9, still wasn’t feeling right after the injury to his throwing hand. An additional scan revealed the fracture, manager Dave Roberts said Saturday.

“Optimistic he’s going to come back at some point but doubtful it will be the regular season,” Roberts said. “Having him available for the postseason, we’re still hopeful. I think it’s good Will and we have clarity. It was kind of, ‘I don’t understand why it’s not feeling good.’ Another scan came in and revealed it.”

The All-Star catcher is batting .296 with 61 RBIs this season and a .901 OPS.

Smith is the longtime starting catcher for the Dodgers, who are trying to defend their World Series championship.

Smith is wearing a splint and doing activities that don’t involve his right hand such as running, core work and swinging a bat with his left hand.

Asked if he’s optimistic that Smith will be available to start the postseason, Roberts said: “That’s up in the air. Don’t know that.”

Ben Rortvedt is expected to get the “lion’s share” of starts at catcher,” Roberts added. Rortvedt was acquired by the Dodgers at the trade deadline to provide depth and they have been happy with his play this month.

