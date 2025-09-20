Athletics 2B Zack Gelof needs season-ending surgery on his dislocated left shoulder View Photo

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Athletics second baseman Zack Gelof is expected to have season-ending surgery on his left shoulder next week, manager Mark Kotsay said Saturday.

Gelof dislocated his shoulder Friday night while diving to field a ground ball in the Athletics’ 4-3 victory over the Pittsburgh Pirates. Gelof was injured during spring training and had surgery to repair a broken bone in his right hand. He was not activated from the injured list until July 4.

“This is really unfortunate for Zack,” Kotsay said. “But he does have a whole offseason to do the rehab, recover and be cleared for spring training.”

In 30 games this season, the 25-year-old Gelof hit .174 with two home runs. He was placed on the 10-day injured list Saturday.

The Athletics also placed left-hander Sean Newcomb on the 15-day IL with right elbow inflammation, ending his season. Infielder Max Muncy ( fractured right hand ) was activated from the 10-day IL, and veteran right-hander Scott McGough was recalled from Triple-A Las Vegas.

By JOHN PERROTTO

Associated Press