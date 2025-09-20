Marlins beat Rangers 6-4 in 12 innings for fourth straight win View Photo

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Jakob Marsee and Brian Navaretto hit RBI doubles in a three-run 12th inning that lifted the Miami Marlins to their fourth straight win, 6-4 over the Texas Rangers on Friday night.

The Marlins, who have won nine of their last 12 games, had 14 total hits, led by Marsee, Xavier Edwards and Connor Norby with two each. Javier Sanoja hit a pinch-hit solo home run in the seventh, Miami’s second game in a row with a pinch-hit homer and ninth overall.

Marlins starter Janson Junk allowed three hits and struck out five in seven innings. His one run allowed was the fewest he’s surrendered since July 12, when he gave up no runs in seven innings.

George Soriano (2-0) threw two relief innings with no hits and one run allowed, and Miami held the Rangers to four hits.

Patrick Corbin (7-10) took the loss in his first relief appearance since Sept. 29, 2017, when he was with Arizona. He allowed three hits and three runs in one inning.

Rangers starter Tyler Mahle threw 4 2/3 scoreless innings with six strikeouts in his first start since returning from the 60-day injured list. He missed the Rangers’ last 85 games due to right shoulder fatigue, last making a start on June 10.

Rowdy Tellez hit a two-run homer for Texas.

Key moment

After Marsee’s go-ahead double, the Marlins brought two more across as Navaretto hit an RBI double and Dane Myers added an RBI single.

Key stat

The Marlins improved to 25-60 when their opponent scores first, 9-4 in extra innings, and 12-64 when trailing after six innings.

Up next

RHP Adam Mazur (0-4, 4.85 ERA) starts for the Marlins as the three-game series continues Saturday. The Rangers have yet to announce their starter.

___

