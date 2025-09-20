Spencer Steer hits 2 of the Reds’ 5 homers in a 7-4 win over the Cubs

CINCINNATI (AP) — Spencer Steer hit two of Cincinnati’s season-high five homers as the Reds beat the Chicago Cubs 7-4 on Friday night to keep pace in the National League wild-card race.

The Reds entered play two games behind the New York Mets, who hosted Washington on Friday night, for the final wild-card spot. The Cubs have the top wild-card spot and have already clinched a playoff berth.

Steer’s two-run homer in the sixth inning off Porter Hodge (2-2) broke a 4-all tie, and Elly De La Cruz took Hodge deep on the next pitch. It was each player’s 20th homer of the season.

The Reds hit their other three homers off Shota Imanaga. Miguel Andujar went deep in the first inning, Matt McLain in the third and Steer in the fourth.

Dansby Swanson hit his 23rd homer of the season in the second for the Cubs. Matt Shaw added a two-run shot in the fourth, but the Cubs didn’t score again.

Connor Phillips (1-0) worked 1 1/3 scoreless innings in relief of Nick Lodolo, who gave up four runs on nine hits in 4 2/3 innings. Emilio Pagan pitched the ninth for his 28th save.

Key moment

Seiya Suzuki attempted to score from first on Carson Kelly’s single to the left-center field gap, but was thrown out easily at home on a relay by De La Cruz to end the first inning.

Key stat

De La Cruz’s homer was his first since July 31 and snapped his career-long homerless streak at 43 games.

Up next

Cubs RHP Javier Assad (3-1, 4.23 ERA) and Reds RHP Zack Littell (9-8, 3.86) will start on Saturday.

___

By JEFF WALLNER

Associated Press