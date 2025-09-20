Mets slugger Juan Soto hits career-high 42nd homer in first year of $765 million contract View Photo

NEW YORK (AP) — Juan Soto hit his career-high 42nd homer Friday night, reaching the milestone in the first year of his record $765 million contract with the New York Mets.

Soto’s 419-foot, three-run shot to straightaway center capped a six-run rally in the fourth inning against Washington and and topped his previous career high, set last season with the crosstown Yankees.

The 26-year-old Soto signed his 15-year deal with the Mets in December. He’s the eighth player this century to have consecutive 40-homer seasons for different clubs. Shohei Ohtani accomplished the feat when he hit 44 homers for the Los Angeles Angels in 2023 before going deep 54 times for the Dodgers last year.

The homer increased Soto’s RBI total to 103, seven shy of his career high set with the Nationals in 2019.

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb

By JERRY BEACH

Associated Press