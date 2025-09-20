Soto’s milestone homer leads Mets past Nationals 12-6 View Photo

NEW YORK (AP) — Juan Soto hit a three-run homer during a six-run fourth inning that vaulted the New York Mets to a pivotal 12-6 win over the Washington Nationals on Friday night.

The Mets, who trailed 4-1 after three innings, began the night with a two-game lead over the Arizona Diamondbacks for the third NL wild card.

Francisco Alvarez had a tying two-run double and Francisco Lindor hit the go-ahead run-scoring single before Soto’s career best 42nd home run of the season. Soto had 41 homers for the Yankees last season before signing a record $765 million contract with the Mets.

Lindor finished with three hits and three runs while Brandon Nimmo had a two-run single in the eighth. Pete Alonso, Starling Marte and Luisangel Acuña had an RBI apiece.

CJ Abrams homered and had three RBIs for the last-place Nationals.

Brooks Raley (2-0), the third of seven Mets pitchers, retired all three batters he faced. Brandon Sproat, one of three rookies in the New York rotation, allowed four runs in four innings.

Washington’s Andrew Alvarez (1-1) gave up six runs, four earned, in 3 1/3 innings.

Key moment

Soto’s homer snapped a tie for second place with Todd Hundley (1996) and Carlos Beltrán (2006) on the Mets’ single-season home run list. Alonso hit 53 homers as a rookie in 2019.

Key stats

The teams combined for four errors. Lindor advanced a base three different times on errors by Nationals outfielders Dylan Crews and James Wood. The comeback win for the Mets was their biggest since Aug. 25, when they overcame a three-run deficit in a 13-3 win over the Phillies.

Up next

Mets RHP Nolan McLean (4-1, 1.19 ERA) makes his seventh career start on Saturday, when he opposes Nationals RHP Cade Cavalli (3-1, 4.76).

