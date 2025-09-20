Butler and Kurtz homer to lead the Athletics past the Pirates, 4-3

Butler and Kurtz homer to lead the Athletics past the Pirates, 4-3 View Photo

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Lawrence Butler hit a go-ahead, three-run homer, Nick Kurtz added a solo shot and the Athletics beat the Pittsburgh Pirates 4-3 on Friday night.

Mitch Keller didn’t allow a baserunner until Kurtz, a native of Lancaster, Pennsylvania, homered with two outs in the fourth to get the Athletics within 3-1.

It was the 33rd homer for Kurtz, who had plenty of family and friends in attendance as he tied Jose Canseco (1986) for the second-most home runs by an A’s rookie. Mark McGwire hit 49 in 1987.

Carlos Cortes had a one-out single in the fifth and Zack Gelof walked with two outs before Butler launched his 21st homer, a 424-foot shot to right-center to put the Athletics up 4-3.

Spencer Horwitz, Bryan Reynolds and Nick Gonzales drove in first-inning runs against Luis Severino for a 3-0 lead.

Severino (7-11) allowed three runs — one earned — on seven hits in five innings. Michael Kelly retired Tommy Pham on a double-play grounder with one out and runners on the corners in the ninth for his second big league save.

Keller (6-15) gave up four runs on four hits in five innings.

Gelof left in the bottom of the fifth after re-injuring his right wrist diving for a ball between first and second. The second baseman underwent surgery on March 26 and has played just 30 games this season.

The Athletics (73-81) have won two straight and seven of eight, while the Pirates (65-89) have lost five in a row and 12 of 13.

Key moment

A’s rookie shortstop Jacob Wilson returned to PNC Park, where he spent a lot of time as a child, and even threw out a first pitch while his dad Jack Wilson played shortstop for the Pirates from 2001-09.

Key stat

Kurtz, the Yankees’ Aaron Judge and the Dodgers’ Shohei Ohtani are the only players with an OPS (on base plus slugging) percentage above 1.000 this season.

Up next

Athletics RHP Luis Morales (4-1, 3.08) starts Saturday. The Pirates haven’t announced a starter.

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb