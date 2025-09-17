Diamondbacks waste 9 innings of 1-hit ball by Brandon Pfaadt, lose 5-1 in 11 innings to Giants

PHOENIX (AP) — Christian Koss hit a two-run double in a five-run 11th inning, and the San Francisco Giants spoiled a nine-inning, one-hit start by Arizona’s Brandon Pfaadt, beating the Diamondbacks 5-1 on Wednesday to end a four-game skid.

The Giants (76-76) moved within 2 1/2 games of the Mets, who played later Wednesday, for the final NL wild card, while the Diamondbacks (77-76) fell two games behind New York.

Pfaadt didn’t allow a hit until rookie Drew Gilbert’s one-out single in the sixth. Heliot Ramos hit into a double play two pitches later. The right-hander struck out seven and walked one, throwing 65 of 97 pitches for strikes in the longest of his 81 big league starts.

The Giants’ Justin Verlander allowed three hits and walked two, throwing 107 pitches in seven scoreless innings. Verlander has allowed just three runs over his last five starts covering 31 innings for a 0.87 ERA.

After rookie Joel Peguero (3-0) worked a scoreless 10th for the Giants, Bryce Elkridge walked leading off the 11th against John Curtiss (3-2) and Jerar Encarnacion singled for the Giants’ second hit to make it 1-0. Patrick Bailey singled to load the bases and Koss’ double made it 3-0.

Juan Morillo replaced Curtiss and surrendered a sacrifice fly to Grant McCray and an RBI single to Rafael Devers.

Peguero allowed the automatic runner to score on a sacrifice fly in the bottom half before closing it out.

Key moment

Arizona’ Corbin Carroll hit his 17th triple to extend his major league lead with one out in the ninth off Ryan Walker, who loaded the bases before striking out pinch-hitter Adrian Del Castillo and retiring Alek Thomas on a comebacker.

Key stat

Carroll has 30 homers and needs one stolen base to become the first Diamondback in the 30-30 club.

Up next

Giants RHP Logan Webb (14-10, 3.34 ERA) starts Thursday at the Los Angeles Dodgers.

The Diamondbacks host Philadelphia for three games beginning Friday.

