Angels bring 5-game losing streak into matchup against the Brewers

Los Angeles Angels (69-82, fifth in the AL West) vs. Milwaukee Brewers (92-59, first in the NL Central)

Milwaukee; Wednesday, 7:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Angels: Jose Soriano (10-10, 4.13 ERA, 1.38 WHIP, 152 strikeouts); Brewers: Brandon Woodruff (6-2, 3.32 ERA, 0.95 WHIP, 74 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Brewers -199, Angels +163; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Los Angeles Angels head into the matchup with the Milwaukee Brewers as losers of five games in a row.

Milwaukee has a 92-59 record overall and a 49-27 record at home. The Brewers have the best team ERA in the NL at 3.62.

Los Angeles has gone 32-44 on the road and 69-82 overall. The Angels have a 39-14 record in games when they have more hits than their opponents.

Wednesday’s game is the second meeting between these teams this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Christian Yelich ranks second on the Brewers with 48 extra base hits (19 doubles and 29 home runs). Jackson Chourio is 11 for 40 with two doubles, two home runs and seven RBIs over the past 10 games.

Mike Trout has 13 doubles, a triple and 21 home runs for the Angels. Jo Adell is 8 for 35 with four home runs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Brewers: 6-4, .294 batting average, 3.38 ERA, outscored opponents by 18 runs

Angels: 3-7, .220 batting average, 6.64 ERA, outscored by 30 runs

INJURIES: Brewers: Nick Mears: 15-Day IL (back tightness), Shelby Miller: 60-Day IL (elbow), Logan Henderson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Trevor Megill: 15-Day IL (flexor strain), D.L. Hall: 15-Day IL (oblique), Jordan Montgomery: 60-Day IL (elbow), Garrett Mitchell: 60-Day IL (oblique), Connor Thomas: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Angels: Zach Neto: 10-Day IL (hand), Yoan Moncada: day-to-day (ankle), Reid Detmers: 60-Day IL (elbow), Travis d’Arnaud: 7-Day IL (head), Andrew Chafin: 15-Day IL (tricep), Jorge Soler: 60-Day IL (back), Ryan Zeferjahn: 15-Day IL (knee), Victor Mederos: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Carson Fulmer: 60-Day IL (elbow), Gustavo Campero: 60-Day IL (ankle), Tyler Anderson: 15-Day IL (oblique), Nolan Schanuel: 10-Day IL (wrist), Hunter Strickland: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Ben Joyce: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Anthony Rendon: 60-Day IL (hip)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press