Spencer Steer homers as the Reds beat the Cardinals 6-2 in rubber game

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Spencer Steer homered and drove in five runs, helping Brady Singer and the Cincinnati Reds beat the St. Louis Cardinals 6-2 on Wednesday.

The Reds (76-76) used 11 hits to take the rubber game of the three-game series. They are hoping to rally into the third NL wild card in the final days of the season.

Singer (14-10) permitted two runs, one earned, and three hits in 5 2/3 innings.

Cincinnati went ahead to stay in the fourth. Sal Stewart and Elly De La Cruz each drew a one-out walk against Andre Pallante (6-15) before Steer connected for his 18th homer.

Steer collected his third hit when he drove in two runs with a single off Matt Svanson in the seventh, giving the Reds a 6-2 lead.

Alec Burleson hit his 18th homer for St. Louis in the first. The Cardinals (74-79) finished with five hits.

Pallante allowed four runs and six hits in five innings. He is 0-8 in his last nine starts.

The Cardinals went 7-6 against the Reds in the season series.

Key moment

Steer’s 411-foot homer on a 95.2 mph fastball from Pallante had an exit velocity of 106.1 mph.

Key stat

Singer is 5-1 with a 1.94 ERA in his last seven starts. His 14 wins are a career high.

Up next

Reds: RHP Hunter Greene (6-4, 3.01 ERA) starts on Thursday in the opener of a four-game series against the Chicago Cubs.

Cardinals: RHP Sonny Gray (13-8, 4.43 ERA) starts on Friday in the opener of a weekend series against the NL Central-leading Brewers.

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb