Giants aim to break skid in matchup with the Diamondbacks

San Francisco Giants (75-76, fourth in the NL West) vs. Arizona Diamondbacks (77-75, third in the NL West)

Phoenix; Wednesday, 3:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Giants: Justin Verlander (3-10, 3.94 ERA, 1.37 WHIP, 124 strikeouts); Diamondbacks: Brandon Pfaadt (13-8, 5.31 ERA, 1.40 WHIP, 131 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Diamondbacks -112, Giants -108; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The San Francisco Giants, on a four-game losing streak, take on the Arizona Diamondbacks.

Arizona has gone 40-34 at home and 77-75 overall. The Diamondbacks have hit 205 total home runs to rank seventh in the majors.

San Francisco has a 75-76 record overall and a 37-39 record in road games. The Giants have a 43-14 record in games when they out-hit their opponents.

The teams square off Wednesday for the 13th time this season. The Diamondbacks are ahead 7-5 in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ketel Marte has 24 doubles, 25 home runs and 66 RBIs for the Diamondbacks. Gabriel Moreno is 12 for 34 with two doubles and two home runs over the past 10 games.

Rafael Devers has 31 home runs, 104 walks and 102 RBIs while hitting .255 for the Giants. Jung Hoo Lee is 10 for 37 with a triple, a home run and four RBIs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Diamondbacks: 6-4, .273 batting average, 4.39 ERA, outscored opponents by seven runs

Giants: 3-7, .194 batting average, 5.48 ERA, outscored by 14 runs

INJURIES: Diamondbacks: Tyler Locklear: 10-Day IL (elbow), Pavin Smith: 60-Day IL (quadricep), Lourdes Gurriel Jr.: 10-Day IL (acl), Kevin Ginkel: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Tommy Henry: 60-Day IL (elbow), Christian Montes De Oca: 60-Day IL (elbow), Justin Martinez: 60-Day IL (elbow), Cristian Mena: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Corbin Burnes: 60-Day IL (elbow), A.J. Puk: 60-Day IL (elbow), Blake Walston: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Giants: Dominic Smith: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Randy Rodriguez: 60-Day IL (elbow), Carson Whisenhunt: 15-Day IL (back), Landen Roupp: 15-Day IL (knee), Erik Miller: 60-Day IL (elbow), Tom Murphy: 60-Day IL (back)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press