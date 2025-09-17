Athletics look to prolong win streak, play the Red Sox

Athletics (71-80, fourth in the AL West) vs. Boston Red Sox (82-69, third in the AL East)

Boston; Wednesday, 6:45 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Athletics: Mason Barnett (1-1, 8.53 ERA, 1.90 WHIP, 13 strikeouts); Red Sox: Lucas Giolito (10-4, 3.31 ERA, 1.25 WHIP, 113 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Red Sox -182, Athletics +151; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Athletics will try to continue a five-game win streak with a victory against the Boston Red Sox.

Boston has gone 45-31 at home and 82-69 overall. The Red Sox have gone 39-18 in games when they did not give up a home run.

The Athletics are 71-80 overall and 38-38 on the road. The Athletics have the fourth-ranked team on-base percentage in the AL at .321.

Wednesday’s game is the fifth time these teams match up this season. The season series is tied 2-2.

TOP PERFORMERS: Trevor Story leads the Red Sox with a .265 batting average, and has 27 doubles, 24 home runs, 31 walks and 91 RBIs. Romy Gonzalez is 14 for 37 with a home run and six RBIs over the past 10 games.

Jacob Wilson has a .317 batting average to lead the Athletics, and has 23 doubles and 13 home runs. Tyler Soderstrom is 13 for 32 with a home run and 11 RBIs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Red Sox: 4-6, .249 batting average, 3.72 ERA, outscored opponents by two runs

Athletics: 7-3, .280 batting average, 3.74 ERA, outscored opponents by 19 runs

INJURIES: Red Sox: Brennan Bernardino: 15-Day IL (lat), Vaughn Grissom: 60-Day IL (foot), Dustin May: 15-Day IL (elbow), Jordan Hicks: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Roman Anthony: 10-Day IL (oblique), Hunter Dobbins: 60-Day IL (acl), Marcelo Mayer: 60-Day IL (wrist), Richard Fitts: 15-Day IL (biceps), Wilyer Abreu: 10-Day IL (calf), Luis Guerrero: 60-Day IL (elbow), Tanner Houck: 60-Day IL (flexor), Liam Hendriks: 60-Day IL (hip), Josh Winckowski: 60-Day IL (elbow), Triston Casas: 60-Day IL (knee), Kutter Crawford: 60-Day IL (knee), Patrick Sandoval: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Athletics: Tyler Soderstrom: day-to-day (groin), Ben Bowden: 60-Day IL (lat), Joey Estes: 15-Day IL (back), Jacob Lopez: 15-Day IL (flexor), Jack Perkins: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Austin Wynns: 60-Day IL (abdomen), Denzel Clarke: 10-Day IL (abductor), Max Muncy: 10-Day IL (hand), Grant Holman: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Gunnar Hoglund: 60-Day IL (hip), Jose Leclerc: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Luis Medina: 60-Day IL (elbow)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press