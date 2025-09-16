Brewers host the Angels in first of 3-game series

Los Angeles Angels (69-81, fifth in the AL West) vs. Milwaukee Brewers (91-59, first in the NL Central)

Milwaukee; Tuesday, 7:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Angels: Caden Dana (0-1, 6.32 ERA, 1.60 WHIP, 19 strikeouts); Brewers: Freddy Peralta (16-6, 2.69 ERA, 1.09 WHIP, 185 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Brewers -265, Angels +214; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Milwaukee Brewers open a three-game series at home against the Los Angeles Angels on Tuesday.

Milwaukee has a 48-27 record at home and a 91-59 record overall. The Brewers have the second-best team on-base percentage in the majors at .333.

Los Angeles is 69-81 overall and 32-43 on the road. The Angels have a 44-13 record in games when they scored at least five runs.

The matchup Tuesday is the first meeting this season between the two teams.

TOP PERFORMERS: Brice Turang has 25 doubles, two triples and 18 home runs for the Brewers. Andrew Vaughn is 13 for 29 with three doubles over the past 10 games.

Jo Adell ranks third on the Angels with 54 extra base hits (17 doubles, a triple and 36 home runs). Yoan Moncada is 9 for 27 with two doubles, a triple, a home run and four RBIs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Brewers: 5-5, .279 batting average, 3.38 ERA, outscored opponents by nine runs

Angels: 3-7, .221 batting average, 6.67 ERA, outscored by 29 runs

INJURIES: Brewers: Nick Mears: 15-Day IL (back tightness), Shelby Miller: 60-Day IL (elbow), Logan Henderson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Trevor Megill: 15-Day IL (flexor strain), D.L. Hall: 15-Day IL (oblique), Jordan Montgomery: 60-Day IL (elbow), Garrett Mitchell: 60-Day IL (oblique), Connor Thomas: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Angels: Yoan Moncada: day-to-day (ankle), Reid Detmers: 60-Day IL (elbow), Travis d’Arnaud: 7-Day IL (head), Zach Neto: day-to-day (hand), Andrew Chafin: 15-Day IL (tricep), Jorge Soler: 60-Day IL (back), Ryan Zeferjahn: 15-Day IL (knee), Victor Mederos: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Carson Fulmer: 60-Day IL (elbow), Gustavo Campero: 60-Day IL (ankle), Tyler Anderson: 15-Day IL (oblique), Nolan Schanuel: 10-Day IL (wrist), Hunter Strickland: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Ben Joyce: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Anthony Rendon: 60-Day IL (hip)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press