Philadelphia Phillies and Los Angeles Dodgers play in game 2 of series

Philadelphia Phillies (90-61, first in the NL East) vs. Los Angeles Dodgers (84-66, first in the NL West)

Los Angeles; Tuesday, 10:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Phillies: Cristopher Sanchez (13-5, 2.57 ERA, 1.11 WHIP, 192 strikeouts); Dodgers: Shohei Ohtani (1-1, 3.75 ERA, 1.19 WHIP, 49 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Dodgers -119, Phillies -101; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Philadelphia Phillies take a 1-0 advantage into the next game of the series against the Los Angeles Dodgers.

Los Angeles is 84-66 overall and 48-27 in home games. The Dodgers have a 58-26 record in games when they record eight or more hits.

Philadelphia has a 39-37 record on the road and a 90-61 record overall. The Phillies have the top team batting average in the NL at .261.

Tuesday’s game is the fifth time these teams match up this season. The Phillies are ahead 3-1 in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ohtani leads the Dodgers with 79 extra base hits (22 doubles, eight triples and 49 home runs). Mookie Betts is 18 for 43 with four doubles, a triple, four home runs and 17 RBIs over the last 10 games.

Bryson Stott has 20 doubles, three triples, 12 home runs and 65 RBIs for the Phillies. Bryce Harper is 10 for 38 with two doubles and four home runs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Dodgers: 6-4, .283 batting average, 2.92 ERA, outscored opponents by 26 runs

Phillies: 8-2, .291 batting average, 4.00 ERA, outscored opponents by 20 runs

INJURIES: Dodgers: Will Smith: 10-Day IL (hand), Dalton Rushing: 10-Day IL (shin), Brock Stewart: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Roki Sasaki: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Tony Gonsolin: 60-Day IL (elbow), Evan Phillips: 60-Day IL (forearm), Kyle Hurt: 60-Day IL (elbow), Michael Grove: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Brusdar Graterol: 60-Day IL (shoulder), River Ryan: 60-Day IL (elbow), Gavin Stone: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Phillies: Edmundo Sosa: day-to-day (groin), Jose Alvarado: 15-Day IL (forearm), Daniel Robert: 60-Day IL (forearm), Trea Turner: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Alec Bohm: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Zack Wheeler: 60-Day IL (blood clot), Jordan Romano: 15-Day IL (finger)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press