Red Sox take on the Athletics in first of 3-game series

Athletics (70-80, fourth in the AL West) vs. Boston Red Sox (82-68, third in the AL East)

Boston; Tuesday, 6:45 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Athletics: Jeffrey Springs (10-11, 4.28 ERA, 1.20 WHIP, 132 strikeouts); Red Sox: Connelly Early (1-0, 0.00 ERA, 1.20 WHIP, 11 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Red Sox -161, Athletics +135; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Boston Red Sox host the Athletics to begin a three-game series.

Boston has gone 45-30 at home and 82-68 overall. The Red Sox have hit 177 total home runs to rank eighth in the AL.

The Athletics have a 70-80 record overall and a 37-38 record on the road. The Athletics have a 51-18 record in games when they scored at least five runs.

Tuesday’s game is the fourth time these teams meet this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Trevor Story leads the Red Sox with 24 home runs while slugging .437. Romy Gonzalez is 16 for 37 with two doubles, a home run and seven RBIs over the past 10 games.

Brent Rooker has 40 doubles, three triples, 29 home runs and 85 RBIs for the Athletics. Nick Kurtz is 8 for 39 with five home runs and nine RBIs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Red Sox: 4-6, .244 batting average, 4.24 ERA, outscored by four runs

Athletics: 6-4, .280 batting average, 4.30 ERA, outscored opponents by 14 runs

INJURIES: Red Sox: Brennan Bernardino: 15-Day IL (lat), Vaughn Grissom: 60-Day IL (foot), Dustin May: 15-Day IL (elbow), Jordan Hicks: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Roman Anthony: 10-Day IL (oblique), Hunter Dobbins: 60-Day IL (acl), Marcelo Mayer: 60-Day IL (wrist), Richard Fitts: 15-Day IL (biceps), Wilyer Abreu: 10-Day IL (calf), Luis Guerrero: 60-Day IL (elbow), Tanner Houck: 60-Day IL (flexor), Liam Hendriks: 60-Day IL (hip), Josh Winckowski: 60-Day IL (elbow), Triston Casas: 60-Day IL (knee), Kutter Crawford: 60-Day IL (knee), Patrick Sandoval: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Athletics: Tyler Soderstrom: day-to-day (groin), Ben Bowden: 60-Day IL (lat), Joey Estes: 15-Day IL (back), Jacob Lopez: 15-Day IL (flexor), Jack Perkins: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Austin Wynns: 60-Day IL (abdomen), Denzel Clarke: 10-Day IL (abductor), Max Muncy: 10-Day IL (hand), Grant Holman: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Gunnar Hoglund: 60-Day IL (hip), Jose Leclerc: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Luis Medina: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press