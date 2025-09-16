Padres visit the Mets to begin 3-game series

San Diego Padres (82-68, second in the NL West) vs. New York Mets (77-73, second in the NL East)

New York; Tuesday, 7:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Padres: Michael King (4-2, 2.87 ERA, 1.07 WHIP, 67 strikeouts); Mets: Clay Holmes (11-8, 3.75 ERA, 1.35 WHIP, 122 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Mets -111, Padres -109; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The New York Mets start a three-game series at home against the San Diego Padres on Tuesday.

New York has a 77-73 record overall and a 46-29 record in home games. The Mets are 53-13 in games when they scored five or more runs.

San Diego has gone 35-40 on the road and 82-68 overall. The Padres have a 49-13 record in games when they scored five or more runs.

The teams square off Tuesday for the fourth time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Juan Soto has 18 doubles, a triple and 40 home runs for the Mets. Brett Baty is 8 for 26 with a double and a home run over the past 10 games.

Luis Arraez has 29 doubles, four triples, seven home runs and 55 RBIs for the Padres. Jackson Merrill is 11 for 38 with two doubles, two triples and four home runs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mets: 2-8, .218 batting average, 5.51 ERA, outscored by 23 runs

Padres: 6-4, .251 batting average, 3.30 ERA, outscored opponents by 15 runs

INJURIES: Mets: Luis Torrens: 10-Day IL (forearm), Tyrone Taylor: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Frankie Montas: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jesse Winker: 60-Day IL (back), Max Kranick: 60-Day IL (elbow), Dedniel Nunez: 60-Day IL (elbow), Tylor Megill: 60-Day IL (elbow), Griffin Canning: 60-Day IL (achilles), Danny Young: 60-Day IL (elbow), A.J. Minter: 60-Day IL (lat), Nick Madrigal: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Drew Smith: 60-Day IL (elbow), Christian Scott: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Padres: David Morgan: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Nestor Cortes: 15-Day IL (elbow), Jason Adam: 15-Day IL (quadricep), Xander Bogaerts: 10-Day IL (foot), Jhony Brito: 60-Day IL (forearm), Joe Musgrove: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press