Matt Olson’s 3-run homer lifts Braves over Nationals 11-3 View Photo

WASHINGTON (AP) — Matt Olson went 4 for 5 with a three-run homer, Spencer Strider allowed only one run in a seven-inning start and the Atlanta Braves beat the Washington Nationals 11-3 on Monday night.

Olson homered in his third straight game, had three extra-base hits and four RBIs in his second four-hit game of the season. Drake Baldwin added three hits and four RBIs.

Olson sent a home run over the right-field wall in the fifth inning to extend Atlanta’s lead to 5-1. Olson doubled down the left-field line and Nacho Alvarez Jr. scored for a 7-1 lead in the seventh.

Strider (6-13) had taken the loss in five of his last six starts, dating to Aug. 6. He allowed four hits, struck out six and walked two.

Atlanta has won back-to-back games following four-straight losses.

Daylen Lile hit the sixth home run of his rookie season to give the Nationals a 1-0 lead. Lile has reached safely in 15 straight games.

Washington scored two runs in the eighth after entering the inning without a hit since Paul DeJong’s single in the fourth.

Mitchell Parker (8-16) allowed six runs and 10 hits in five innings.

Key moment

The Nationals had the bases loaded in the fourth, but the Braves ended the threat with a double play. Baldwin fielded a dribbler, tagged home and then threw out Dylan Crews at first.

Key stat

After hitting just one homer over a 34-game stretch from July 21 through Aug. 26, Olson has seven home runs in his last 18 games. Olson, who hit his 26th of the season, has hit at least 25 homers in each of his four seasons with Atlanta.

Up next

Washington RHP Jake Irvin (8-12, 5.70 ERA) is scheduled to make his seventh career start against Atlanta in Game 1 of a doubleheader, while the Braves have not announced a starter. Game 2 will feature Washington LHP MacKenzie Gore (5-14, 4.14) against LHP Chris Sale (5-5, 2.52).

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB