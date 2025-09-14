Woo strikes out 13 as Mariners beat Angels 5-3 View Photo

SEATTLE (AP) — Bryan Woo struck out a career-high 13, J.P. Crawford hit a go-ahead homer in the fourth inning, and the Seattle Mariners beat the Los Angeles Angels 5-3 on Saturday night to stay tied with Houston atop the AL West with their eighth straight win.

Matt Brash worked the ninth inning for his fourth save, allowing a solo home run to Taylor Ward.

Woo (14-7) pitched six innings, allowing two runs on three hits while walking one. He has pitched five innings or more in 31 consecutive games, the longest active streak in the AL.

The winning streak matches their longest of the season, Aug. 3-12.

Woo surrendered Jo Adell’s 36th homer and an RBI single by Bryce Teodosio in the second inning, then retired the next 13 batters he faced.

Seattle scored early against Angels starter Mitch Farris (1-1), who lasted only four innings, yielding five runs on five hits, walking four and striking out seven. Jorge Polanco hit a two-run double in the first, and Crawford hit his 10th homer of the year in the fourth.

Angels interim manager Ray Montgomery was away for a funeral so Ryan Goins was the acting manager for Saturday’s game.

Seattle holds the second AL wild-card spot in a tie with the Boston Red Sox.

Key moment

Josh Naylor worked an 11-pitch at-bat against Chase Silseth in the fifth, concluding with a two-run single to extend Seattle’s lead 5-2.

Key stat

Polanco’s two-run double in the first inning was his eighth straight game with an extra base hit. It’s the longest streak by a Mariner this season.

Up next

Angels RHP Kyle Hendricks (7-9, 4.58) faces Seattle RHP George Kirby (8-7, 4.56) Sunday in the series finale.

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB

By LUKE OLSON

Associated Press