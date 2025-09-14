Giants infielder Dominic Smith goes on injured list with strained right hamstring

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — San Francisco Giants infielder Dominic Smith went on the 10-day injured list Saturday after straining his right hamstring stretching to catch a ball at first base Friday night in a 5-1, 10-inning victory over the Los Angeles Dodgers.

The Giants reinstated infielder-outfielder Jerar Encarnacion from the injured list and his rehab assignment to fill the roster spot.

With two outs in the top of the fourth, third baseman Matt Chapman fielded a sharp grounder by Andy Pages and threw to first, where Smith nearly did the splits to make the play. The Dodgers challenged the out call, but it was upheld on replay review.

Smith was then replaced by Wilmer Flores.

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB