Langford caps Rangers’ comeback as Mets drop 8th straight, 3-2 View Photo

NEW YORK (AP) — Wyatt Langford hit a tiebreaking single off All-Star closer Edwin Díaz with two outs in the ninth inning, and the Texas Rangers rallied past the plummeting New York Mets 3-2 on Saturday.

The loss was the eighth straight for the Mets — their longest skid since 2018. New York began the day a half-game ahead of San Francisco in the race for the last National League playoff spot.

The Rangers equaled a season high with their sixth straight win. They trailed 2-0 entering the eighth before Joc Pederson hit a sacrifice fly and pinch-hitter Rowdy Tellez laced an RBI double off Díaz (6-3), handed his third blown save of the year.

