Moreno’s tiebreaking single keys 3-run 10th as Diamondbacks top Twins 5-2

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Gabriel Moreno’s infield single drove in the go-ahead run in the 10th inning and the Arizona Diamondbacks defeated the Minnesota Twins 5-2 on Saturday.

With two outs and runners on second and third, Moreno hit a chopper against reliever Cole Sands (4-5) deep into the shortstop hole. Brooks Lee fielded the ball but Moreno beat his throw to first by a half-step, giving the Diamondbacks a 3-2 lead.

Two batters later, Blaze Alexander hit a two-run double to provide the final margin.

Arizona starter Ryne Nelson gave up four hits and walked three while striking out four in six scoreless innings. Alek Thomas hit a two-run homer for the Diamondbacks, trying to stay close in the race for the final National League wild card.

John Curtiss (3-1) pitched two scoreless innings for the win.

Trailing 2-0 in the eighth, Minnesota tied it on Kody Clemens’ two-run single.

The Diamondbacks took a 2–0 lead in the fourth when Adrian Del Castillo doubled and Thomas ripped a 2-0 fastball from starter Joe Ryan onto the plaza beyond the right-field seats.

Ryan labored through his outing, needing 93 pitches to get through four innings. He allowed four hits and two runs while walking two and striking out four.

Key moment

Minnesota loaded the bases with nobody out in the second, but Nelson struck out the next two batters and then retired James Outman on a grounder to keep the game scoreless.

Key stat

In his last five starts, Ryan is 1-3 with a 7.36 ERA (18 earned runs in 22 innings).

Up next

Arizona RHP Nabil Crismatt (2-0, 3.24 ERA) will face Twins RHP Bailey Ober (5-7, 5.08) in Sunday’s series finale.

By PATRICK DONNELLY

Associated Press