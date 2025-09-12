Mariners try to keep home win streak alive, host the Angels

Los Angeles Angels (69-78, fourth in the AL West) vs. Seattle Mariners (79-68, second in the AL West)

Seattle; Friday, 10:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Angels: Yusei Kikuchi (6-11, 4.18 ERA, 1.48 WHIP, 163 strikeouts); Mariners: Luis Castillo (9-8, 3.85 ERA, 1.27 WHIP, 144 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Mariners -170, Angels +142; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Seattle Mariners, on a five-game home winning streak, host the Los Angeles Angels.

Seattle has a 45-27 record at home and a 79-68 record overall. The Mariners have the ninth-ranked team batting average in the AL at .242.

Los Angeles is 32-40 on the road and 69-78 overall. The Angels are 44-28 in games when they record at least eight hits.

Friday’s game is the 11th time these teams meet this season. The Mariners hold a 6-4 advantage in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Cal Raleigh has 19 doubles and 53 home runs for the Mariners. Jorge Polanco is 13 for 35 with six doubles and two home runs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mariners: 6-4, .254 batting average, 3.77 ERA, outscored opponents by 14 runs

Angels: 5-5, .239 batting average, 5.33 ERA, outscored by 13 runs

INJURIES: Mariners: Jackson Kowar: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Trent Thornton: 60-Day IL (achilles), Logan Evans: 15-Day IL (elbow), Gregory Santos: 60-Day IL (knee), Ryan Bliss: 60-Day IL (biceps)

Angels: Jo Adell: day-to-day (vertigo), Reid Detmers: 15-Day IL (elbow), Jorge Soler: 60-Day IL (back), Logan O’Hoppe: 7-Day IL (concussion), Ryan Zeferjahn: 15-Day IL (knee), Victor Mederos: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Carson Fulmer: 60-Day IL (elbow), Gustavo Campero: 60-Day IL (ankle), Tyler Anderson: 15-Day IL (oblique), Nolan Schanuel: 10-Day IL (wrist), Hunter Strickland: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Ben Joyce: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Anthony Rendon: 60-Day IL (hip)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press