Athletics begin 3-game series at home against the Reds

Cincinnati Reds (74-72, third in the NL Central) vs. Athletics (67-80, fifth in the AL West)

West Sacramento, California; Friday, 10:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Reds: Brady Singer (13-9, 3.98 ERA, 1.26 WHIP, 145 strikeouts); Athletics: J.T. Ginn (3-6, 4.95 ERA, 1.34 WHIP, 86 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Athletics -120, Reds +100; over/under is 10 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Athletics host the Cincinnati Reds to open a three-game series.

The Athletics have a 67-80 record overall and a 30-42 record in home games. The Athletics have a 57-34 record in games when they record at least eight hits.

Cincinnati has a 34-38 record in road games and a 74-72 record overall. Reds hitters are batting a collective .246, which ranks ninth in the NL.

The matchup Friday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jacob Wilson has a .319 batting average to lead the Athletics, and has 21 doubles and 12 home runs. Lawrence Butler is 12 for 36 with two home runs and six RBIs over the last 10 games.

Elly De La Cruz has 29 doubles, seven triples and 19 home runs for the Reds. Austin Hays is 12 for 40 with two doubles, four home runs and 10 RBIs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Athletics: 4-6, .280 batting average, 4.76 ERA, outscored opponents by six runs

Reds: 6-4, .247 batting average, 4.79 ERA, outscored opponents by two runs

INJURIES: Athletics: Ben Bowden: 60-Day IL (lat), Joey Estes: 15-Day IL (back), Jacob Lopez: 15-Day IL (flexor), Jack Perkins: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Austin Wynns: 60-Day IL (abdomen), Denzel Clarke: 10-Day IL (abductor), Max Muncy: 10-Day IL (hand), Grant Holman: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Gunnar Hoglund: 60-Day IL (hip), Jose Leclerc: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Luis Medina: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Reds: Ian Gibaut: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Wade Miley: 60-Day IL (flexor), Rhett Lowder: 60-Day IL (forearm), Carson Spiers: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Tyler Callihan: 60-Day IL (forearm), Brandon Williamson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Julian Aguiar: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press