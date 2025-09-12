Merrill homers and Vásquez pitches 6 strong innings as the Padres beat the Rockies 2-0

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Jackson Merrill homered and Randy Vásquez struck out a career-high nine in six strong innings for the San Diego Padres, who beat the last-place Colorado Rockies 2-0 on Thursday night to open a four-game series.

The Padres pulled within 2 1/2 games of the first-place Los Angeles Dodgers in the NL West and opened a four-game lead over the New York Mets for the second of three National League wild cards.

The Padres were coming off a home series loss to Cincinnati and won for just the fourth time in 11 games. They have the easiest remaining schedule among playoff contenders but dropped consecutive series to Minnesota and Baltimore before taking two of three at Colorado last weekend.

Merrill hit an opposite-field shot to left off McCade Brown (0-4) with two outs in the fourth. His 11th homer of the season gave San Diego a 2-0 lead.

Luis Arraez singled home Freddy Fermin in the third.

Vásquez (5-6) held the Rockies to four hits and walked none. His previous strikeout high was six, accomplished four times.

A trio of Padres relievers finished the four-hitter. Robert Suarez retired the side on nine pitches in the ninth for his NL-leading 37th save.

Four of Merrill’s five homers since July 12 have been to the opposite field.

Rockies RHP Tanner Gordon (5-6, 6.60 ERA) and Padres left-hander JP Sears (8-10, 5.01) are scheduled to start Friday night.

By BERNIE WILSON

Associated Press