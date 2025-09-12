Dodgers play the Giants after Betts’ 4-hit game

Los Angeles Dodgers (82-64, first in the NL West) vs. San Francisco Giants (74-72, third in the NL West)

San Francisco; Friday, 10:15 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Dodgers: Yoshinobu Yamamoto (11-8, 2.72 ERA, 1.01 WHIP, 177 strikeouts); Giants: Justin Verlander (3-10, 4.09 ERA, 1.39 WHIP, 120 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Dodgers -158, Giants +133; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Los Angeles Dodgers play the San Francisco Giants after Mookie Betts’ four-hit game on Wednesday.

San Francisco has a 37-35 record at home and a 74-72 record overall. The Giants have a 43-14 record in games when they out-hit their opponents.

Los Angeles is 82-64 overall and 34-38 on the road. The Dodgers have the third-ranked team batting average in the NL at .252.

Friday’s game is the seventh meeting between these teams this season. The Dodgers are up 4-2 in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jung Hoo Lee has 30 doubles, 11 triples, eight home runs and 52 RBIs while hitting .269 for the Giants. Dominic Smith is 13 for 41 with two doubles and two home runs over the past 10 games.

Betts has 21 doubles, two triples, 18 home runs and 74 RBIs while hitting .260 for the Dodgers. Shohei Ohtani is 12 for 36 with four doubles and three home runs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Giants: 7-3, .303 batting average, 3.38 ERA, outscored opponents by 32 runs

Dodgers: 5-5, .258 batting average, 3.37 ERA, outscored opponents by 11 runs

INJURIES: Giants: Randy Rodriguez: 60-Day IL (elbow), Carson Whisenhunt: 15-Day IL (back), Landen Roupp: 15-Day IL (knee), Erik Miller: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jerar Encarnacion: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Tom Murphy: 60-Day IL (back)

Dodgers: Will Smith: day-to-day (hand), Dalton Rushing: 10-Day IL (shin), Brock Stewart: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Roki Sasaki: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Tony Gonsolin: 60-Day IL (elbow), Evan Phillips: 60-Day IL (forearm), Kyle Hurt: 60-Day IL (elbow), Michael Grove: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Brusdar Graterol: 60-Day IL (shoulder), River Ryan: 60-Day IL (elbow), Gavin Stone: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press