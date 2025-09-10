Cubs’ Jameson Taillon returns from the injured list to start against the Braves

ATLANTA (AP) — The Chicago Cubs reinstated right-hander Jameson Taillon from the 15-day injured list Wednesday and he will make his 20th start of the season in the series finale against the Atlanta Braves.

Taillon was placed on the injured list on Aug. 27 (retroactive to Aug. 25) with a left groin injury. He is 9-6 with a 4.15 ERA this season.

Taillon made a rehabilitation start for Triple-A Iowa on Sept. 4 and allowed three runs on six hits with one run and six strikeouts over 3 2/3 innings.

“I think that was the best case scenario from what happened (when he was injured) in Anaheim,” manager Craig Counsell said. “I think we’re in good shape. He basically missed one start and got a shortened start in Iowa. I think he’s pretty much all the way there.”

In a corresponding move, right-handed pitcher Ethan Roberts was optioned to Triple-A Iowa.

